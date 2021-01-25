Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why Keeping Up With the Kardashians Almost Didn't Happen

Inside Kim Kardashian's Last Day of Filming "KUWTK"

It's hard to envision a world without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but as it turns out, the E! series almost didn't happen.

Khloe Kardashian revealed as much on the Monday, Jan. 25 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I think we shot a pilot or something for Ryan [Seacrest] and it didn't go anywhere," the Good American founder told Kelly Clarkson in this preview clip. "And then a show on E! fell through, so they needed something to fill this dead air time. And they were like, 'You're getting on the show, start filming, you're getting on the air, like, in two weeks.'"

Grateful for a second chance, the Kardashian-Jenners eagerly agreed to start shooting right away. "We were so excited," Khloe added.

However, Khloe, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family couldn't get too excited. True Thompson's mom even recalled being told, "Don't get too comfortable here. It's, like, just filler."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Last Day Filming

Some might've been crushed to hear this, but not Khloe. "I actually really appreciate that because we were just thinking, 'Oh, we're not gonna have a season two, let's just film, it's fun, let's just be ourselves. This isn't gonna go anywhere."

That obviously wasn't the case, but the mere idea worked in the famous family's favor.

"We had no pressure on ourselves," Khloe explained to Kelly. "We didn't even have time to think about it; to really, like, have any pre-conceived, fake anything. It was just who we are on the fly and I think that's what made the show so good...we just weren't thinking."

She continued, "And it turned out that was probably the best thing to happen to us because it was so, I think, relatable and realistic to some people."

The rest, as they say, was history.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Puppy Will Melt Your Heart

Kate Hudson Reflects on Raising Her 3 Kids With Multiple Dads

Priyanka Chopra Responds to Comments Online About Her and Nick Jonas

Now, 20 seasons later, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end.

The Kardashian-Jenners and E! made the announcement back in September, telling fans that KUWTK will conclude its iconic run with season 20 this year.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family shared on social media. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way. 

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who've spent countless hours filming our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We love you!"

Khloe, Kris and Kim all signed the announcement, along with Kourtney Kardashian, Rob KardashianKendall JennerKylie Jenner and Scott Disick

Best Keeping Up With the Kardashians Moments Ever!

Hear more from Khloe on The Kelly Clarkson Show here. Kelly Clarkson airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on NBC.

Make sure you're caught up with past seasons of KUWTK, now streaming on Peacock, before the final season airs on E!. 

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

