15 Sweet Secrets About A Walk to Remember Revealed

Watch : "A Walk to Remember" Turns 18 & Mandy Steals Our Heart: E! News Rewind

We thought you promised not to fall in love with A Walk to Remember?

JK, who could resist the 2002 coming-of-age cryfest starring Shane West and Mandy Moore? The beloved adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name premiered 19 years ago on Jan. 25, with the Once and Again star becoming one of the biggest heartthrobs of the early aughts and the "Candy" singer proving she was a force to be reckoned with in her first leading role.

But another blonde pop star came this close to snagging the part in the Adam Shankman-directed movie, which made almost $50 million at the box office, earning almost four times its budget. Can you imagine if we were robbed the chemistry between West and Moore, who are still close friends almost two decades later?

"Mandy was phenomenal and my best friend when we were working on that," West told E! News of the This Is Us star in 2019. "We hadn't had anything that had been a success like that, so that will probably be one of my favorite memories."