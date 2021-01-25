Pregnant Teen Mom Star Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Name of Baby No. 2

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Baby Davis has a name!

On Jan. 25, Cheyenne Floyd and boyfriend Zach Davis shared the name of their son in a new video on the Teen Mom OG star's YouTube channel.

"Everyone has figured out the baby's name," Cheyenne, who is currently expecting her second child, said in the video. "Should we just tell them? We're getting asked…"

Zach then looked into the camera and revealed, "My son's name is Ace," before kissing Cheyenne's baby bump. The MTV , "Well we're tired of keeping it—it's not even a secret because both our families knows. Everybody knows."

he proud expecting dad added, "Honestly I feel like it's not been leaked yet because of you. I don't really care." To which the reality star responded, "Oh, well, sorry. It's my fault. I just told everybody, Baby Davis is being named Ace Harold Davis."

Cheyenne went on to explain the meaning behind the middle name.