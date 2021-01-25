Pregnant Teen Mom Star Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Name of Baby No. 2

Baby Davis has a name!
On Jan. 25, Cheyenne Floyd and boyfriend Zach Davis shared the name of their son in a new video on the Teen Mom OG star's YouTube channel.
"Everyone has figured out the baby's name," Cheyenne, who is currently expecting her second child, said in the video. "Should we just tell them? We're getting asked…"
Zach then looked into the camera and revealed, "My son's name is Ace," before kissing Cheyenne's baby bump. The MTV , "Well we're tired of keeping it—it's not even a secret because both our families knows. Everybody knows."
he proud expecting dad added, "Honestly I feel like it's not been leaked yet because of you. I don't really care." To which the reality star responded, "Oh, well, sorry. It's my fault. I just told everybody, Baby Davis is being named Ace Harold Davis."
Cheyenne went on to explain the meaning behind the middle name.
"We came up with Ace and Harold is Zach's middle name and his dad's first name and yeah. So he will now be referred to as Ace." The happy couple also revealed that Ace's nicknames will be, "A.D." and "Baby A.D."
This will be Cheyenne and Zach's first child together. The expecting mom has a daughter, Ryder—who is reportedly excited to be a big sister—from a previous relationship.
As fans may recall, the 28-year-old took to her Instagram back in December to share the happy news.
"We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents. We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could," the touching post began. She then reflected on her relationship with Zach, writing, "Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today. My heart is so full. Let the next adventure began."
Earlier this month the pair revealed the sex of the Baby A.D. on Instagram with a video from the reveal party.
"It's a BOY!" she wrote in the caption. "I might still be in shock that I am having a boy. Happiness is an understatement to try to explain how we feel. My family and I are elated!! Ryder wanted a baby brother, and swears she knew this whole time. I know she's going to be an amazing big sister."