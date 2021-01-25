How Priyanka Chopra Really Feels About Comments She Reads About Her And Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is the definition of #unbothered.
In her latest interview with Marie Claire , published on Monday, Jan. 25, the We Can Be Heroes actress opened up about reading comments and stories about herself and her husband Nick Jonas.
"I am just like everyone else," the 38-year-old star admitted. "In the morning when I'm driving to work or I'm having my coffee, I'm flipping through Twitter, Instagram, the news, and when my name pops up, I'm like, ‘Alright, what are people saying? How are we feeling?' I just don't react to it or let it affect my mental well-being."
As fans may recall, Priyanka and the Jonas Brothers member tied the knot in December 2018 in India.
Despite what fans may believe, the happy couple don't get to see the rest of the Jonas family as often as they'd like, even prior to quarantine.
"We never get to meet [Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and family] as often as the world thinks we do," she shared, "but whenever we end up together, it's a huge-ass party. It's all our parents, the girls and the boys."
The star further explained, "Both of our schedules are so crazy individually that there was no world in which we would have ever had six months together. It only took a global pandemic or that to happen."
During the interview, Priyanka also gave an update to her book Unfinished: A Memoir, which is slated to release Feb. 9.
"I call it the in-between-interviews book," she explained. "I've been in so many interviews in my life, but nobody knows what happened in between them. I'm not someone who shares my vulnerabilities, my fears. And somehow in the process of writing this book—because it was so cathartic—I happened to go to those places."