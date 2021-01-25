Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

Jenelle Evans Says Her Mom "Blocked" Her Amid Renewed Drama Over Jace Custody

After having seemingly come to an agreement on Jace's living situation, Jenelle Evans shared that she and mom Barbara have escalated their tension again.

Jenelle Evans is addressing her fans amid the continued drama with mom Barbara Evans over Jenelle's son Jace.

The Teen Mom 2 alum posted a video to her YouTube page on Saturday, Jan. 23 that updated viewers on the custody fight that she and Barbara have been waging for years. This follows Jenelle having shared a week prior that Jace had moved back in with her because Barbara was fed up with the 11-year-old boy's behavior. 

In the title for the new video, Jenelle claims that her mom "blocked" her, and in footage that was filmed on Tuesday, Jan. 19, she goes on to explain that Barbara allegedly no longer wants Jace to live with Jenelle.

"I'm pretty pissed," Jenelle said. "Jace was living with me the past week, and now circumstances have changed. Why have they changed? Because my mom can't put down her pride."

Jenelle explained that after she told a fan earlier this month on TikTok that Jace now lives with her "full-time," Barbara spoke to TMZ to clarify that Barbara herself still has custody.

According to Jenelle, the tension came to a head on Jan. 19 when the reality TV personality had intended to pick Jace up from school. Barbara allegedly changed the plan after mentioning she had learned from a lawyer that Barbara would be in contempt of court if Jace lives with Jenelle before they change the custody agreement.

"Jace was staying at my house, everything was fine," Jenelle continued. "She agreed for him to live with me. Now, she's trying to make me look like a dumbass. Now she's taking it all back."

The 29-year-old former MTV star filmed the second part of the video on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and she broke down in tears while describing the longstanding tension with her mom. 

"Now she took Jace back, now she's trying to apologize to me and saying, 'Come on, we got along for so well for so long, and now you're just going to throw it all away?'" Jenelle said. "Me? No. You threw it all away when you went and talked to TMZ behind my back."

This new setback is an unfortunate twist, given that Jenelle and her mother had appeared to be making progress in their relationship after their rocky past. They celebrated the holidays together in December 2020, and Barbara recently popped up on her daughter's Instagram and TikTok accounts. 

