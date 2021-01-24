Kelley Flanagan Says She'd "Consider" Being The Bachelorette Following Peter Weber Split

Kelley Flanagan can see herself saying, "Will you accept this rose?"
Following her recent breakup with Peter Weber, The Bachelor contestant revealed she isn't opposed to calling the shots on the ABC dating competition series.
In a candid Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 23, Kelley explained that she's keeping all of her options open. And if the opportunity presented itself, she admitted that she would "consider" being The Bachelorette lead.
When one follower asked, "True or False? You would [be] the bachelorette if you were asked?" The Chicago native responded, "I would definitely consider it!"
At this time, there's no word on who the next Bachelorette lead will be. But even if Kelley doesn't get the gig, she noted just how content she is right now.
"Contentment=making your own decisions," she shared in a separate Instagram Story, adding, "Some of my family members were not the most supportive of me doing the show at first and I essentially told all of them that I will make my own decisions [because] I would regret it if I listened to anyone else besides myself."
Just last month, the 28-year-old star made another difficult decision. After less than a year together, she and Peter agreed it was best to end their romance.
"Love is a funny thing. It can make you you [sic] feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways," the pilot captioned his Instagram post on Dec. 31. "While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end."
"Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for," he continued. "Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."
A few days later, Kelley broke her silence on their split with a message of her own.
"I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing...," she began her post on Jan. 3. "It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways."
"Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately, him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently," she confessed. "I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter."
She closed, "2021, I can't wait to see what you have in store!"
The couple ended their relationship only a few days after they both revealed they were moving to New York City together. Following their split, however, a source told E! News it was a "stressful" time.
"Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart," the insider shared in late December. "They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them."
Despite not moving in together, both Peter and Kelley decided to stay in the Big Apple. On Jan. 7, the 29-year-old pilot shared, "It's officially moving day... Got all this stuff packed up right here ready to go. New York, we coming!"
Days after Peter's post, the reality TV personality explained she too still planned to live in the bustling city.
"I'll be in the Florida Keys until March then still making the move to New York," she wrote on Jan. 11. "I'm excited to share my next chapter with you guys and I'll try to be as open as I can knowing that I will hit struggles along the way. In the meantime, I am trying to figure out my future living situation in New York (searching for a roommate and apartment), spending time with my friends and family and focusing on my career!"