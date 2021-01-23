Jojo Siwa Says She's "Really, Really Happy" in Heartfelt Video About Coming Out

Twitter

The reality TV personality also took a moment to acknowledge that her coming out experience might not look like everyone else's.

"Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK and that it's awesome and that the world is there for you," she explained. "I know everyone's situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or [to] be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it—that it's this really, really, really scary thing, but it's not anymore."

"There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it's OK," she continued. "Of course, people are going to say it's not normal, but nothing is normal. Literally, not one thing about anybody is normal and it's OK not to be normal, it's OK to be a little different... And I think a lot of people are afraid of being different, and that's something we should never, ever be afraid of. That's something we should be proud of... I'm the happiest I've ever been, that's what matters."

When asked how long she's been part of the LGBTQ+ community, Jojo said she "doesn't know."

As she put it, "I think my whole life... I liked people but I had never fallen in love before. But I always believed that my person was just going to be my person. If that person happened to be a boy, then great. If that person happened to be a girl, great."