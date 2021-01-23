Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Cheekily Comments on Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Reunion

What's going on with Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari, and what does it have to do with Madison LeCroy, who Jay may or may not have dated?

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy intends to "clear up" the situation between Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari

On Jan. 22, soon-to-be ex-spouses and former Very Cavallari co-stars Jay and Kristin posted matching photos to Instagram that had fans scratching their heads. The pic showed the former couple, who announced their split after a decade together in April 2020, and featured the caption, "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that." 

Kristin's friend Justin Anderson seemed to imply that there was a situation fans weren't privy to by writing, "there's a calmness in the nashville air tonight lovies," and, "love you guys." 

While some speculated that this was an indication Jay and Kristin were back together—despite Kristin seemingly being involved with comedian Jeff Dye, who she recently vacationed with in Mexico and exchanged "I love yous" with over Instagram Live—an insider told E! News that wasn't the case. The source shared, "They are friends and they are single. They will always have each other's back."

So what does that have to do with Madison? Well...apparently a lot. On Jay's photo on his Instagram, Bravo's Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard commented, "I'm confused." Madison replied to the comment, "call me sis and I'll tell you." She then followed it up with, "Can't wait to clear this up." 

While it's unclear exactly what Madison needs to clear up, the reality star was rumored to be dating Jay at the end of 2020, right around the time that Kristin was spotted hanging out with Madison's ex Austen Kroll.

Madison appeared on Watch What Happens Live and did little to shut down the rumors that she and Jay were an item. As she told host Andy Cohen when he asked if she was having "adventures" with the former NFL star, she replied, "I'm not kissing and telling."

The night before Kristin and Jay posted their cryptic Instagram photos, Madison hosted an Instagram Live in which she talked about Jay, Kristin and Austen. While we don't know for sure if the exes' posts are a response to Madison's comments, at the very least, it seems like Madison believes the caption about "users" is targeted at her.

Only time will tell how this drama unfolds. 

