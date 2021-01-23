Celebrate Tiffani Thiessen's Birthday With Her Most Iconic Saved By the Bell Moments

Watch : "Saved by the Bell" 31 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Tiffani Thiessen is feeling the birthday love!

The Saved By the Bell star took to Instagram ahead of her special day to briefly reflect on her childhood. Posting a throwback photo of herself as a toddler, she shared, "Taking it waaay back as this little girl turns a whoppin' 47 years old tomorrow! Where did the time go?"

The birthday girl's husband, Brady Smith, adorably responded, "You meant 47 years YOUNG beautiful."

In a separate post, the 49-year-old actor continued to rave over the '90s superstar by writing a heartfelt message on his Instagram account.

"#happybirthday to our very own #wonder #woman," Brady began his caption. "Super hero abilities include: maker of amazing meals, fixer of boo boos, master of snuggles, purchaser of groceries, mediator of children's squabbles, designer of daily household activities, cheerleader of positivity & overall awesomeness of everything awesome!"

He closed, "@tiffanithiessen I'm the luckiest guy on the planet to call you my #wife (I'm reminded of this by the internet daily)."