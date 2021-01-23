Larry King Dead at 87: Look Back at His Life in Pictures

The broadcasting world has lost a legend: Famed TV personality Larry King died at age 87 on Saturday, Jan. 23.

The longtime host of popular CNN talk show Larry King Live passed away after battling coronavirus for weeks. He is survived by estranged seventh wife Shawn Southwick King, 61, their sons Chance King, 21, and Cannon King, 20, and his son from a previous marriage, Larry King Jr., 59. Larry is preceded in death by his adopted son Andy King, 65, and daughter Chaia King, 51, who died within weeks of each other last summer.

Larry began his broadcasting career as a radio host in Miami in 1957. He later transitioned to TV and Larry King Live debuted on CNN in 1985 and ended in 2010. The popular show featured interviews with top celebrities as well as world leaders.

Stars such as Oscar winning-actress Viola Davis and fellow talk show hosts Andy Cohen, Wendy Williams and Craig Ferguson posted tributes to Larry following news of his death.