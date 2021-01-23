Cardi B Channels "Cosmic Energy" in Daring Dress During Shopping Trip With Offset

Watch : Cardi B Lands Lead Role In Comedy Heist Film "Assisted Living"

Cardi B left little to the imagination with her latest look.

While shopping at the Bottega Veneta boutique in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 22, the 28-year-old "WAP" rapper wore a red, futuristic-looking 3/4-length body-hugging Pierre-Louis Auvray dress with a semi-sheer design that showed off dark thong underwear and contained thick white piping and a white wool short-sleeve top. Cardi paired the look with red stiletto sandals, red sunglasses, a red face mask and gold nail polish.

The star was accompanied by husband and fellow rapper Offset, 29. Cardi later posted a photo of herself posing in the risqué outfit on her Instagram page. She captioned the pic, "Majin Buu & Goku," referring to Dragon Ball characters.

The designer, Pierre-Louis Auvray, shared the same photo, writing, "Cosmic energy."

Offset also posted a pic of him and his wife holding hands on his Instagram page, as well as videos of her modeling the elaborate ensemble.