Mariska Hargitay's Hair Evolution on Law & Order: SVU

In honor of Mariska Hargitay's 57th birthday, we're looking back at Olivia Benson's ever-changing hair throughout the iconic NBC drama's run.

Watch: "Law & Order: SVU" Returns for Season 22: E! News Rewind

Over 22 seasons of Law & Order: SVU, one thing has remained the same: Mariska Hargitay.

But some things have changed for the Emmy-winning star, including her hair. Yes, Hargitay's Olivia Benson has been put through the wringer over the years—sometimes by perps, other times by haircuts.

Throughout her two-plus decades playing Benson, Hargitay has rocked many hairdos (and only one real hair don't—she's said her season three haircut almost got her fired). There have been enough changes that you can play "Guess the season the USA Network rerun is from" just by her hairstyle. (It's truly magical and we highly encourage you to try playing soon.)

"We all know what the cornerstone is of any show's creative direction," Hargitay jokingly told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. "Hair."

In celebration of Hargitay's 57th birthday on Jan. 23, we're looking back on all of Benson's hairstyles over the years. That's right, it's an ode to our favorite Captain's luscious locks. 

photos
Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni's Best Reunions

Look back on all 22 of Hargitay's hairstyles as Benson over the years...

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank
Season 1

Baby Olivia Benson before lots of layers.

Jessica Burstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 2

She means business.

Craig Blankenhorn/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 3

She really means business. Hargitay said this haircut almost got her fired.

Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 4

The Justin Bieber before Justin Bieber was a thing.

Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 5

She's looking for the scissors.

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Season 6

This is kind of quintessential Olivia Benson.

Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 7

Remember this episode where she talked to a girl on the phone the whole time?

Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 8

Bangs!

Michael Parmelee/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Season 9

Post-baby (in real life), sassy new 'do.

Justin Stephens/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 10

Werkin' that bridge.

Will Hart/NBCU Photo Bank
Season 11

Classic later seasons Liv look.

Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 12

No blunt haircuts here.

Eric Liebowitz/NBC
Season 13

The first season without Stabler, Liv let her hair do the talking.

Michael Parmelee/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 14

Look at those waves.

Michael Parmelee/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 15

After being held captive and tortured, Benson chopped off her hair.

Michael Parmelee/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 16

Benson became a sergeant in season 16, you can tell by the "I'm in charge" look on her face.

Jason Bell/NBC
Season 17

No more waves, Benson's gone pin-straight and down the middle for season 17.

NBC
Season 18

This isn't your typical mom 'do.

NBC
Season 19

She's sarge and in charge. Not a drastic change to season 18, but there are more choppy angles here.

NBC
Season 20

Sleek and simple. Still similar to her previous seasons look, but with a middle part.

NBC
Season 21

Just a casual windswept moment. 

Instagram
Season 22

Did we shamelessly use this selfie as a way to work in a Stabler and Benson reunion moment? Why yes, yes we did. 



