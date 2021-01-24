10 Records Adele's 21 Absolutely Smashed Since Its Release 10 Years Ago

Watch : Adele's "21" Album Turns 10: E! News Rewind

Adele was no stranger to the world when she released 21 a decade ago.

The album, after all, was her sophomore effort. 19 had already introduced her to listeners in 2008. She'd had the good fortune to be Saturday Night Live's musical guest the night Sarah Palin stopped by for a much-ballyhooed cameo appearance during that year's presidential election, boosting the English singer's profile stateside considerably. A year later, she'd nab the Grammy for Best New Artist.

And yet, when that second album of hers was released on Jan. 24, 2011, in Europe—followed by a North American drop on Feb. 22—it set into motion a series of events that would catapult Adele from mere pop singer to bona fide global superstar. With a new sound influenced by contemporary and classic country and roots music—something she was turned on to by her bus driver as she toured the American South to promote 19—and a singular lyrical focus on the heartbreaking dissolution of a romance, instant classics like "Rolling in the Deep," "Set Fire to the Rain," "Someone Like You" and more managed to do the unthinkable: make fans out of nearly everyone on the planet.

It's hard to overstate the power this album truly had. Upon its release, Adele not only revived a sagging music industry with record-breaking sales, but she also steered pop music away from the outlandish theatrics of the day (think Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Kesha) into something more stripped down and stately. Suddenly, ballads were cool again. You can practically draw a straight line from Adele's ascendency to the success of musicians like Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and others who followed in her footsteps.