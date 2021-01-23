Steve Harvey Jokes He Has "Pure Hatred" for Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Watch : Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey's Adorable Pet Names

Tell us how you really feel, Steve Harvey.

As his daughter Lori Harvey's relationship with Michael B. Jordan continues to heat up the 'gram, the beaches of St. Barts and mountains of Salt Lake City, Steve was asked to weigh in on their very public displays of affection.

His take on their budding romance? Let's just say MBJ should think twice before doing wrong by Lori.

"I still got my eye on him," the talk show host quipped on iHeartRadio's The Steve Harvey Morning Show. "I mean I like I him, but like I say to all of them, 'I might like you. I might approve of you, but I've got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for you.' Just in case I need it."

As it stands, Steve thinks the actor is a "nice guy," then adding, "But I got this little section where all I gotta do is a click a switch and I'd hate your ass."