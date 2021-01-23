Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

Steve Harvey Jokes He Has "Pure Hatred" for Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

"You're not the sexiest man in the world to me," Steve Harvey quipped when asked for his take on daughter Lori Harvey's budding romance with Michael B. Jordan.

Watch: Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey's Adorable Pet Names

Tell us how you really feel, Steve Harvey

As his daughter Lori Harvey's relationship with Michael B. Jordan continues to heat up the 'gram, the beaches of St. Barts and mountains of Salt Lake City, Steve was asked to weigh in on their very public displays of affection. 

His take on their budding romance? Let's just say MBJ should think twice before doing wrong by Lori.

"I still got my eye on him," the talk show host quipped on iHeartRadio's The Steve Harvey Morning Show. "I mean I like I him, but like I say to all of them, 'I might like you. I might approve of you, but I've got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for you.' Just in case I need it."

As it stands, Steve thinks the actor is a "nice guy," then adding, "But I got this little section where all I gotta do is a click a switch and I'd hate your ass."

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's St. Barts Vacation

"You're not the sexiest man in the world to me. Let's be clear about that," he teased, referencing Michael's People magazine title.

The Black Panther star, 33, was first linked to Lori, 24, in November when they celebrated Thanksgiving in her Atlanta hometown. The notoriously private A-lister has been anything but since Lori caught his eye. In fact, we know Michael calls the model "turtle" while she considers him her "nugget." 

And despite Steve's playful jabs, he's used to playing third wheel to Lori and her significant others. 

