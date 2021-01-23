Erika Jayne Is Making Her New $1.5 Million Home “Her Own” Amid Tom Girardi Divorce

Erika Jayne has moved on from Pasadena and into a new home in Los Angeles.
Amid her divorce from high-powered attorney Tom Girardi, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is creating a life on her own and settling into a $1.5 million Spanish-style home in L.A., according to Realtor.com and conservatorship legal documents obtained by E! News.
Featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the 1920s house sits on a tree-lined street to offer some priceless privacy.
A source tells E! News, "It's the start of her new life, her new beginning. She has been settling in, decorating it and making it her own. She's happy."
The 2,000 square foot home includes a tropical saline pool, spa and garden patio, per the real estate website. The kitchen comes with such high-end amenities as Viking Double Ovens and a Sub Zero Fridge to complement her breakfast nook area. And her property is said to have arched windows, as well as "lush landscaping" around the patio, which is just "steps away" from Erika's cozy master bedroom.
That makes it a bit more modest than the Pasadena estate she shared with her newly estranged husband Tom. Their 10,200 square foot mansion offered plenty of space with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to Redfin.com. The site estimates Tom's 1928 era house to be valued at a whopping $10.3 million.
Earlier today, E! News reported that Tom's brother Robert "Bob" Girardi had filed legal papers to become a temporary conservator over the 81-year-old lawyer's affairs.
Bob stated in the documents that Tom's "current condition has sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance." He added, "His short-term memory is severely compromised and, on information and belief, he is often not oriented as to date, time or place."
The papers alleged Tom "cannot care for himself," explaining he has hired a housekeeper for 25 years, but can no longer afford one.
Erika, 49, filed for divorce in November and claimed last month that Tom was unfaithful to her during their marriage, which lasted two decades. "The reason Erika filed for divorce was infidelity," a source told E! News at the time. "There has been more than one woman."
Earlier this month, we learned the Bravo star is ready to re-enter the dating scene. "She's sad about the marriage and in shock and disbelief over Tom's legal issues. But she wants to put it behind her," the insider said. "She is single and ready to date again."
It seems she's well on her way with her very own Bachelorette pad.