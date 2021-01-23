Erika Jayne Is Making Her New $1.5 Million Home “Her Own” Amid Tom Girardi Divorce

Watch : Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Their Split

Erika Jayne has moved on from Pasadena and into a new home in Los Angeles.

Amid her divorce from high-powered attorney Tom Girardi, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is creating a life on her own and settling into a $1.5 million Spanish-style home in L.A., according to Realtor.com and conservatorship legal documents obtained by E! News.

Featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the 1920s house sits on a tree-lined street to offer some priceless privacy.

A source tells E! News, "It's the start of her new life, her new beginning. She has been settling in, decorating it and making it her own. She's happy."

The 2,000 square foot home includes a tropical saline pool, spa and garden patio, per the real estate website. The kitchen comes with such high-end amenities as Viking Double Ovens and a Sub Zero Fridge to complement her breakfast nook area. And her property is said to have arched windows, as well as "lush landscaping" around the patio, which is just "steps away" from Erika's cozy master bedroom.