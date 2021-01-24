Bath Towels That Are Anything but Boring

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Why are most bath towels so…boring? If you own a plain Jane set, take this as your sign to upgrade. Cute towels can double as a design statement in your bathroom after all.
So we've found some bath towel sets from Bed, Bath & Beyond, Anthropologie and more of our favorite stores that are anything but boring. Shop them below!
Ugg Lena Bath Towel Collection
We love the pastel chevron detail on these towels. Shop them in three different sizes.
Illiana Towel Collection
How pretty is the print on these towels? Both hand and bath towels are available.
Ugg Napa Jacquard Bath Towel Collection
Check out the fringe details on these Turkish Aegean cotton towels.
Wamsutta Montville Bath Towel
These subtle leopard print towels are such a steal.
Gira Towel Collection
This gorgeous towel is fashioned after traditional and globally inspired rugs.
Healdsburg Bath Collection
The tassel fringe on these pink towels is so special. Pick from several different sizes and colors.
Brewer Bath Towel Collection
These classic white towels with a twist add texture without messing with your décor scheme.