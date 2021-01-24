Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

Bath Towels That Are Anything but Boring

Take this as a sign to switch out your plain Jane set with these finds from Bed, Bath & Beyond, Anthropologie and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Jan 24, 2021 3:00 PMTags
Why are most bath towels so…boring? If you own a plain Jane set, take this as your sign to upgrade. Cute towels can double as a design statement in your bathroom after all. 

So we've found some bath towel sets from Bed, Bath & Beyond, Anthropologie and more of our favorite stores that are anything but boring. Shop them below!

Why Bali Body Converted Me To Fake Tanning

Ugg Lena Bath Towel Collection

We love the pastel chevron detail on these towels. Shop them in three different sizes.

$18
Bed, Bath & Beyond

Illiana Towel Collection

How pretty is the print on these towels? Both hand and bath towels are available.

$36
Anthropologie

Ugg Napa Jacquard Bath Towel Collection

Check out the fringe details on these Turkish Aegean cotton towels.

$18
Bed, Bath & Beyond

Wamsutta Montville Bath Towel

These subtle leopard print towels are such a steal.

$20
$14
Bed, Bath & Beyond

Gira Towel Collection

This gorgeous towel is fashioned after traditional and globally inspired rugs.

$36
Anthropologie

Healdsburg Bath Collection

The tassel fringe on these pink towels is so special. Pick from several different sizes and colors.

$58
Serena & Lily

Brewer Bath Towel Collection

These classic white towels with a twist add texture without messing with your décor scheme.

$36
Anthropologie

Up next, six pieces you need from Frankies Bikinis new knits collection.

