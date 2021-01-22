Clare Crawley’s Bestie Michelle Money Weighs In on Dale Moss Drama With “Better Off” Gifts

Watch : Bachelorette's Dale Moss Accused of Cheating on Clare Crawley

Bachelor Nation's Michelle Money knows exactly how to cheer up her bestie Clare Crawley, who just split from her fiancé Dale Moss amidst some less-than-ideal circumstances.

On Jan. 22, the Bachelor alum, who competed for Brad Womack's heart on season 15 of the series before heading to the first season of Bachelor in Paradise with Clare, showed off candles on her Instagram Story. However, these weren't just any candles: They were breakup candles, labeled with "thanx, next," "better off," and "clean slate." Michelle captioned the post, "I'll give you one guess who I'm sending these to."

Clare and Dale split earlier this month following rumors that the couple, who had a whirlwind relationship on Clare's season of The Bachelorette, were on the outs. On Jan. 20, Dale confirmed the rumors on Instagram.

"I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself—something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."