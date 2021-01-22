Why Bali Body Converted Me To Fake Tanning

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Self tanners have come a long way from making you look like an oompa loompa. But since I prefer a natural look, I still usually steer clear of them out of fear of a mishap.
Well, now that's all changed thanks to Bali Body. The Australian brand's self tanning mousse is never streaky, smells fresh and clean and doesn't break out my chest or back (I have sensitive skin).
Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse
This mousse has chamomile extract, coffee seed extract and pomegranate extract for glowing skin. It's conveniently fast drying.
I'm naturally quite fair, but the self tanning mousse gives me a glow that never looks fake or orange. The product doesn't have that lasting, cloying self tanner scent either—you know the one I'm talking about. It's hard to tell exactly how long the tan lasts because it fades out so naturally, but I'd say you can expect it to stick around for up to a week.
The instructions on the bottle are easy to follow, and as long as you buff the product in thoroughly, the application is fool-proof. Try the tools below to help you with this.
B.tan Self Tanner Mitt
Wear a mitt to apply your tanner so that your palms don't give you away. This one is affordable and reviewer-loved.
Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Back Applicator
Can't reach that last spot on your back? (Same.) Then this is the device for you.