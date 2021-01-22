Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

6 Pieces You Need From Frankies Bikinis New Knits Collection

The cure for the colder months? Frankies Bikinis new knitwear line!

Frankie's Bikinis

Are the winter blues getting you down?

Frankies Bikinis has a solution! Their new knitwear line just dropped and it's about to be on everyone's fashion mood boards. The apparel capsule features cotton candy-colored knit cardigans, sweatsuits, rompers, sweaters and tanks. So basically everything you need to elevate your WFH wardrobe!

While you might be looking at the price tag wondering if it's worth it, we're here to tell you to full send it (aka treat yourself)! Frankies Bikinis products are the definition of quality. We're huge fans of their adorable and inclusive swimwear styles so we expect the knit collection to be no different.

Our favorite piece from the new line? The Bowie Cropped Knit Sweater! It's a piece you can wear all year long and it looks so cozy.

See below for Frankies Bikinis new knitwear collection!

Courtney Cable Knit Scoop Tank

Cozy knit tanks are a must for your winter wardrobe! Pair it under a jacket or wear it alone on warmer days for the ultimate fashion statement.

$165
Frankies Bikinis

Zoe Knit Cardigan Sweater

The Zoe Knit Cardigan is perfect for lazy days at home or running errands! Like all the other items in the collection, it also comes in cotton candy and blue horizon colorways.

$285
Frankies Bikinis

Bowie Cropped Knit Sweater

Pair it with the matching bottoms or wear it with leggings or jeans. This is the kind of sweater you won't want to take off regardless of the season!

$240
Frankies Bikinis

Frank Cable Knit Sweatpants

These pants look oh so cozy! Not to mention, they are the perfect pop of color to cure our winter blues!

$250
Frankies Bikinis

Rose Cable Knit Romper

Ok this is a WFH and winter beach day must-have! Not only is this knit romper adorable, it is also can be buttoned up or down for a more flirty and fun look.

$250
Frankies Bikinis

Debbie Cable Knit Halter Dress

Date night at the beach or easy breezy weekend days at home, this dress is the perfect outfit. The knit material will hug you in all the right places, too.

$225
Frankies Bikinis

