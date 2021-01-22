Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Fires Back at "Thirst Trap" Comment After Joining Instagram

Watch : Madonna Talks GLAAD Honor and New Music

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is now on Instagram. But you leave her mama out of it.

The 24-year-old model is a brand spokesmodel for Juicy Couture's new collaboration with the underwear brand Parade and in December, an ad showing her modeling black cheeky underpants bearing the Juicy logo was released online. Leon posted it as her first Instagram post on Friday, Jan. 22.

It spurred a flurry of comments, including one from a user who wrote, "Not u thirst trapping.... what would ur mom think ! /s. She responded, "Does you mom know u don't wash ur ass?"

Another person commented, "Your mother made a masterpiece called Hard Candy," referencing Madonna's 2008 album, to which Leon responded with an offensive comment about the user's own mom.