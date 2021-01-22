The Bachelor's Victoria Larson Sends a Cryptic Message After Shoplifting Arrest Revelation

The Bachelor's Victoria Larson isn't going to let her past define her future.
Shortly after fans learned she had been arrested for shoplifting back in 2012, the season 25 contestant took to Instagram to seemingly issue a response.
"Every saint has a past & every sinner has a future," she wrote on Jan. 22. "John 8: 7."
According to court records obtained by E! News, the self-dubbed "queen" Victoria was arrested for petit theft of the first degree in Florida on July 3, 2012. The paperwork stated the Tallahassee Police Department received a shoplifting complaint from the supermarket Publix after the reality star was spotted putting more than 25 items into a reusable shopping bag and then exiting the store without paying for these products. Per the documents, the stolen merchandise, which consisted of groceries and cosmetic items, had a total value of $251.03. The theft was also captured on surveillance footage.
Victoria, who was 19 at the time, was then taken to the Leon County Jail. She was released July 4, 2012 on a $1,000 bond.
According to court records, she entered a plea of no contest on August 23, 2012 and was sentenced to six months of probation.
Fans met Victoria during Matt James' season of The Bachelor, which premiered earlier this month. While the now 28-year-old contestant is still in the running for the final rose, her time on the program hasn't exactly been rosy. From ruffling a few feathers with her self-appointed royal title to calling some of her fellow contestants "fake" or "toxic," the reality star has been stirring the pot since week one.
