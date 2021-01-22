Saturday Night Live Announces Incredible Line-Up of Hosts for First 2021 Shows

Watch : Jim Carrey Steps Down From Joe Biden Role on "SNL"

Saturday Night Live is already killing it in 2021.

We obviously haven't seen any of the actual comedy yet due to the fact that no episodes have aired, but the just-announced line up of hosts is truly *chef's kiss.*

First up on Jan. 30, John Krasinski takes his rightful place as host after his March 2020 episode was canceled due to the pandemic, just in time for all the Office-on-Peacock synergy the show can muster. Last time Steve Carell hosted, he was joined for his monologue by former Office co-stars Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms and Jenna Fischer. Who knows who Krasinski could get to appear? Machine Gun Kelly will appear as his musical guest.

For the Feb. 6 episode, Schitt's Creek mastermind Dan Levy takes over hosting duties with one of the pandemic's biggest musical superstars, Phoebe Bridgers.