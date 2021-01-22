Ben Affleck Calling Out Sacha Baron Cohen's Penis Size Will Grab Your Attention

As the stars like to say, it's just an honor to be nominated.

Throughout their careers in Hollywood, Ben Affleck and Sacha Baron Cohen have earned plenty of recognition for their work on the big screen. But while participating in Variety's Actors on Actors series, the actors couldn't help but address one category.

During the candid conversation, Sacha brought up the time Ben was nominated for Best Depiction of Nudity, Sexuality or Seduction by the Alliance of Women Film Journalists in Gone Girl. After failing to take home the award, Ben playfully looked back on the loss by turning the tables.

As he told Sacha, "I mean you do so much frontal, you've been so naked, and yet you were overlooked."

Sacha replied, "Yeah, the Alliance of Women Film Journalists never saw what I saw in the mirror."

But wait, Ben had to have the last word. "I noticed in the past, when you blacked out your penis, it was 14 inches," he shared. "Now, how close to the truth was that really?"