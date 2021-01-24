Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Tiffany Haddish showed off the results of her 30-day challenge, while Ana de Armas debuted bangs following her breakup from Ben Affleck.

Tiffany Haddish was ready for some changes!

The comedian showed off not one, but two major transformations on social media this week. First, she rocked a bold new hairstyle that definitely made a statement and then revealed the results of the 30-day challenge she took on. Yes, we're already feeling very lazy compared to the Girls Trip star this year. 

In other 'do news, Ana de Armas showed off her dramatic haircut, including blunt bangs, following the news of her split from Ben Affleck. But she wasn't the only star to switch things up with face-framing fringe recently. 

Plus, Ricky Martin decided to try a bleach blonde look because, like all of us, he's just kind of bored, and Amanda Bynes revealed her hobby that surprised fans.

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Limara Meneses/YouTube
Ana de Armas

First comes the breakup, then comes the bangs. 

De Armas debuted a dramatic new hairstyle after it was revealed she and Ben Affleck had recently split after 10 months of dating. The Knives Out star showed off her sleek bob and blunt bangs in a video praising close friend Claudia Muma on Jan. 17.

The 32-year-old appeared in a white short-sleeve top, looking cuter than ever with her prim and proper bangs. She complimented the look with a slightly winged eyeliner and a pink lipstick.

Instagram
Tiffany Haddish

The 41-year-old comedy star took to Instagram on Jan. 20 to show before-and-after photos of her body transformation

"Before my 30day transformation and after," she wrote in part of a post promoting the 30 Day Transformation Team's fitness program. "Now #SHEREADY to build Muscle and Maybe shave my armpits#."

Haddish started the program the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, though her weight loss journey had already begun. During an Instagram Live at the time, she revealed she'd lost 40 pounds so far.

Three weeks later, Haddish told her followers she was "moving forward slowly but surely" and had shed an additional eight to 10 pounds.

Instagram
Tiffany Haddish

If you stay ready you don't have to get ready, just ask Haddish...again.

Ahead of the second season premiere of her Netflix reality show They Ready, the Girls Trip star decided to promote its return in an epic way: carving "She ready" into her buzzcut.

"What up, everybody. We back. We ready," Haddish announced at the start of her Instagram video documenting the epic makeover, which was performed by LaMarr "Krispbynature" Randleby. "Every time he do it, it get better. Snatched! She cute."

In July 2020, the comedian made headlines when she cut off all her hair before taking a clipper to shave the rest of her head on Instagram Live. 

"I love it! It feels so good!" she said at the time. "I've been wanting to do it for years."

Instagram/Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham

Bangs seem to be the first hair trend of 2021 as the Girls star and creator revealed she trimmed her own fringe on Instagram. 

"Just a little update on cutting my own bangs in quarantine," Dunham wrote on her Stories. "I've made a personal choice to embrace uneven results!!!"

Instagram/Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin

"When bored, bleach."

Ever find yourself itching to change up your hair when you have some free time on your hands? The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer definitely knows the feeling. Martin, 49, debuted his bold beard on Instagram, sharing a selfie with his bleach blonde facial hair. 

Instagram / Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes

The former Nickelodeon star has possibly found a new career: making music!

Bynes, who has stayed mostly out of the public eye in recent years while attending college at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, posted a new song to her YouTube account. Titled "Diamonds," the 58-second track is credited as a Precise x Amanda Bynes collaboration.

The track begins with a man rapping, "This is the way I wake up, get the grind on the hustle." Eventually, Amanda jumps on the track, singing, "Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my neck, on my wrist / Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my fist, yeah, I whip."

A source told E! News that the track features Amanda's fiancé Paul Michael, who seemingly goes by the stage name Precise. Rapper Yung Yogi produced the song.

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

