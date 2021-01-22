Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi's Family Files to Place Him Under Conservatorship

Watch : Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Their Split

Erika Jayne's estranged husband Tom Girardi is unable to take care of himself or his finances on his own due to a cognitive condition, according to his brother Robert "Bob" Girardi, who has filed legal papers to request that a temporary conservator be appointed to handle his personal and financial affairs.

Tom, 81, has not replied publicly to his sibling's filing, made at a Los Angeles court on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Erika, 49, who is in the midst of proceedings to divorce her ex and is also named in an embezzlement lawsuit filed against him, has also not made any public remarks. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's rep had no comment when reached by E! News.

In his filing, Robert maintains that his brother's "current condition has sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance" and that "his short-term memory is severely compromised and, on information and belief, he is often not oriented as to date, time or place."

Last month, Tom's lawyer told a federal judge at a hearing about the embezzlement lawsuit that his client has had "issues of his mental competence." Tom, who phoned in, spoke only once to let the judge hear his voice and when asked to explain what happened to the money he was accused of embezzling, his lawyer told the judge, "I've advised him to decline that," according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Robert also states in the papers that he has "first-hand knowledge that Tom lives alone and cannot care for himself," noting that for the last 25 years, he has had hired help to assist him and that his longtime housekeeper "is set to quit because he is unable to pay them any longer."