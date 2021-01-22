Meet the 5 New Bachelor Contestants Joining the Show Extremely Fashionably Late

Watch : "The Bachelor's" Sarah Trott Speaks Out After Dramatic Exit

Apparently, The Bachelor just felt like causing a little chaos this season.

On the next episode of Matt James' journey to find love, five new women will be introduced. We don't quite know why producers made the decision to hold five women for after the second rose ceremony, but we do know that they're not joining a group of kind, lovely new friends who will welcome them with open arms. Maybe some of the current contestants are individually very nice, but as a group, they might as well be a pack of wolves about to be hit with some fresh meat. Five beautiful new women will be eaten alive and we wouldn't be surprised if they're even driven away, like Sarah was earlier this week.

Basically this is going to go exactly how the powers at be want it to go, which is badly and dramatically—perfect for TV.

So let's meet the doomed newbies, shall we?