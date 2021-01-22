Gabourey Sidibe Reflects on Her Battle With an Eating Disorder in Conversation on Mental Health

Watch : Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged!: 4 Things About Her Fiance

Gabourey Sidibe is opening up about her battle with bulimia.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Taraji P. Henson's Facebook talk show Peace of Mind, which discusses mental health, the Precious star—who Taraji starred with on the music drama Empire—shared that she suffered from bulimia to cope with sadness.

Gabourey explained, "It was about me surviving the day. It was about controlling this emotion that was uncontrollable. I hated this emotion so much, I hated it." She added that bulimia became a "fun little button" for her.

"I found a button, and on top of that people were like 'You're looking good.' You know? So why would I stop? It's like, this was dope, in a way," the actress shared of her mindset at the time. "It was like a self-defense mechanism, that's what bulimia was for me. It wasn't about losing weight, it wasn't about controlling my appetite, it truly was about how it stopped me from crying."