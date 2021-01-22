Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

Kaley Cuoco Has the Best Reaction to Husband Karl Cook's Mullet

Kaley Cuoco took to her Instagram to share her honest reaction to husband Karl Cook’s new hairdo. Keep scrolling to see the hilarious snapshot.

Business in the front, party in the back!

Kaley Cuoco has some thoughts on her husband's new ‘do. On Thursday, Jan. 21, the Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram account to share her hubby Karl Cook's haircut. 

"I don't remember saying ‘in sickness and health oh and mullets,'" she wrote in the caption of a snapshot of the competitive equestrian kissing the actress—yes, with a mullet—and her staring into the camera with very worried eyes.

In the comments section, many fans had suggestions on how to deal with the blast-from-the-past hairstyle. Young Sheldon star Annie Potts wrote, "Cut it whilst he sleeps dear..."

Kaley also took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to show off more angles of Karl's new locks. "Don't be jealous ladies," she captioned one video post. "Please try and contain yourselves. He's taken. Sorry."

Kaley and Karl walked down the aisle back in June 2018. At the time, the Big Bang Theory actress shared a black and white photo of the couple kissing with the adorable caption, "Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18."

As fans may recall, in March 2020, the happy couple moved in together two years after tying the knot. Kaley spoke to Us Weekly back in March about the new living arrangements to which she expressed excitement for feeling "totally ready" for the big step.

"We do both travel a lot, which I think is very healthy. Our time at home is minimal, which makes us super appreciate it," she explained. "I kind of want to have a little staycation. I'm really excited to have the space for – [to settle]. I've never done that. We've been together for almost four and a half years [and] we've never done that."

