Alison Brie Recalls Her Major Hannah Montana Accent Fail

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Alison Brie shared a hilarious acting fail from her time on the hit show Hannah Montana.

Everyone has to start somewhere, just ask Alison Brie.

During the Thursday, Jan. 21 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Happiest Season star recalled the audition for her first on-screen role, Hannah Montana.

"What a face," the actress said, as she looked at a picture of herself on the hit show. "You know, I was very excited. But the thing I remember most is that I decided to go in for my audition with, like, a very broad Long Island accent. Not requested!"

Host Jimmy Fallon asked her," What was her role?" which was simply a "kooky hairdresser that it hired by the brother's nemesis." The actress—who appeared on the Disney Channel show in 2006—noted, "I end up shaving his head."

Alison then went into acting mode and portrayed the hairdresser, shouting in that heavy L.I. accent, "Ya need a haircut? I'll do it! I'll do it! Gimme your hair!" Jimmy laughed as Alison shared, "Like—but then I book the part. I come in for the first rehearsal with the director and everybody and I'm doing my shtick, and the director's just like, ‘Great. Just lose the accent. We'll go from there.'"

Hearing this, Jimmy couldn't help but laugh. "It's prefect, it's perfect," he said. "Do everything you're—just do the opposite. But we love it. Just not the main thing that got you in here."

Of course, Alison has come a long way from her Hannah Montana days. She also briefly spoke about her latest project, Promising Young Women, which she said is "so unique" and "has a lot of surprises."

She went on to describe the new film, now available on-demand, as a "darkly humorous revenge story that stars Carey Mulligan."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

