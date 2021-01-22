Bella Hadid Returns to Instagram After Taking Time Away to "Reflect and Learn" About Herself

Watch : Bella Hadid Shares "Truth" About Lyme Disease Symptoms

Bella Hadid is sending a message on mental health.

After a few weeks away from social media, the 24-year-old supermodel returned on Jan. 21 with a note to her fans. "I took some time away to reflect and learn about myself in a way that would be too much to explain at the moment , but with time I will express," Bella wrote to her 37.8 million Instagram followers. "The memories and fortune I came back with are pure wisdom, a closer relationship with myself & my spirituality, a sense of self-love that I have always lacked , a few great friends, and these books that saw me through. I found myself, my strength and my light again."

"I am only here to be an instrument of peace & love to help people that suffer and hopefully the world, in time," she continued. "Thank you to my angels who have supported and have continued to love me , for me. You saved me. Take time to get help for your mental health. It's worth it to get to your full potential."