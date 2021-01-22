Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Fans "Disappointed" by Who She Follows on Social Media

Candace Cameron Bure chooses to maintain a full house on social media.

The 44-year-old Fuller House actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Jan. 21 to address fans who have recently voiced concerns over some of the accounts that she follows on Twitter and Instagram.

"I read several comments from people, and I think there's quite a bit of new followers, so thank you if you're still around for following me here," she said with a laugh. "People that were disappointed or told me that they were unfollowing me because of the people I choose to follow on Instagram. And it's always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people—politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like."

Candace did not specify which accounts she was following that bothered people. She is currently following just over 1,100 accounts, including political figures such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Barack Obama and Donald and Melania Trump, along with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, polarizing pundit Candace Owens and conservative outlet Blaze Media.