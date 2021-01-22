Everything We Learned About Joe Biden’s Family From Granddaughter Naomi's Instagram

Watch : Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Historic Inauguration: Gaga, J.Lo & More

Obviously, Thursday, Jan. 21, was a big day for Joe Biden, as he was was sworn in as the 46th president.

However, our eyes couldn't help but wander to his ever-fashionable granddaughters (Naomi, 27, Finnegan, 22, Maisy, 20, and Natalie, 16), who all stunned in fierce monochromatic looks at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. And of course, TikTok users quickly became obsessed with his daughter Ashley Biden's sleek tuxedo during the evening festivities.

We immediately decided we needed to know more about the Biden women (aka our latest girl crushes) ASAP. Though we love a good Internet sleuthing challenge, this one proved extraordinarily difficult because Naomi was the only granddaughter with a public Instagram page.

But if you're like us and already obsessed with the sophisticated First Family, it was worth a deep dive into Naomi's photos, as she's the oldest daughter of the president's son Hunter Biden. Here's what we found by scrolling all the way down.