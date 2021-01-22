Dixie and Charli D'Amelio Confront Paparazzi Over "Super Uncomfortable" Invasions of Privacy

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio have reached their boiling point.
On the Charli and Dixie: 2 Chix podcast, the TikTok creators took a moment to confront Kevin Wong and PapGalore, two paparazzi who have allegedly stationed themselves outside of the D'Amelio house.
Charli, the youngest of the D'Amelio daughters, said that the camera men's alleged actions are "really grinding my gears."
"Please stop waiting outside my house. [It's] super weird, super uncomfortable—big invasion of privacy," the 16-year-old said. "Home is supposed to be a safe space, not a place where you have people waiting for you."
Dixie, 19, remarked, "I think it's really funny because every time I leave my apartment they're illegally parked right outside. Then they follow me all the way to your house."
The sisters added that they have tried to talk to the paparazzi, with Charli admitting that she feels she initially formed a "great friendship" with them. However, she said they cross a line by waiting outside her home.
"I understand that this is your job, but just the waiting outside the house thing really isn't cool," Charli explained. "It's so weird."
Dixie remarked that the paparazzi following her around has made it uncomfortable to enjoy listening to music. She claimed, "I like play my music super loud and it's super fun. And then I can't even do that because my car—the speakers, you can hear the music outside of the car and I get embarrassed."
The "One Whole Day" singer continued, "I try to get away from them but they still follow me everywhere and I just don't get out of my car."
Dixie speculated that because of the pandemic the photographers are getting "zero content from anyone," causing them to just rely on the sisters.
Even so, Charli said it's "still so weird."
The TikTok stars' dad, Marc D'Amelio, recently spoke to one of the paparazzi, Kevin, in a bid to defend his daughters from backlash caused by their vacation to the Bahamas.
In the Jan. 14 video, Marc said, "First of all, to blame Charli—it was a family vacation. She's 16 so she has no say in where we're going. So, you guys can put it on me, but we did what we had to do, you know, we went away."
Marc added that the family does take the coronavirus pandemic "very seriously," but they can't take back their actions. He remarked, "It is what it is."
Kevin and PapGalore have yet to address the girls' comments.