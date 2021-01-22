Dixie and Charli D'Amelio Confront Paparazzi Over "Super Uncomfortable" Invasions of Privacy

Watch : Charli D'Amelio Reveals Struggles With Eating Disorder

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio have reached their boiling point.

On the Charli and Dixie: 2 Chix podcast, the TikTok creators took a moment to confront Kevin Wong and PapGalore, two paparazzi who have allegedly stationed themselves outside of the D'Amelio house.

Charli, the youngest of the D'Amelio daughters, said that the camera men's alleged actions are "really grinding my gears."

"Please stop waiting outside my house. [It's] super weird, super uncomfortable—big invasion of privacy," the 16-year-old said. "Home is supposed to be a safe space, not a place where you have people waiting for you."

Dixie, 19, remarked, "I think it's really funny because every time I leave my apartment they're illegally parked right outside. Then they follow me all the way to your house."

The sisters added that they have tried to talk to the paparazzi, with Charli admitting that she feels she initially formed a "great friendship" with them. However, she said they cross a line by waiting outside her home.