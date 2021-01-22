Katie Price Reveals the "Crisis Point" That Led to Son's Placement in Residential College

Watch : Sia Fires Back at Critics Over Autism Representation in "Music"

British TV personality Katie Price is offering more details about her painful decision to move 18-year-old son Harvey into a residential college.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour on Thursday, Jan. 21, Katie explained that her oldest son, who is autistic and partially blind, had become destructive in order to spend more time with her. Harvey's father is her ex Dwight Yorke, a retired British soccer star.

"The crisis point was the point that my windows were getting smashed every morning because he wanted to be with me," the mom of five said, per The Mirror. "He knew, because he was big and strong, that he'd smash a window and then the driver wouldn't have him in the car because he'd go and smash the windscreen of the car, or he'd start attacking the driver."

The 42-year-old reality star continued, "He'd do that because he knew if he did that, he'd be at home with me because they wouldn't take him to school."