Jane Krakowski Responds to Rumored Romance With My Pillow's Mike Lindell With Some Rumors of Her Own

As Jenna Maroney said in 30 Rock, "Okay I'll do it, but only for the attention."
This week, The Daily Mail reported that My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress Jane Krakowski carried out a torrid love affair over the course of nine months.
The rumored relationship allegedly dismayed those close to Krakowski, with one source telling the outlet, "It surprised many of Jane's friends because she's such an icon in the gay community, but here she is dating one of Trump's biggest business backer."
And though some celebs would issue a "no comment," the actress is more than happy to address the nonsensical speculation.
In a statement to E! News, her rep shares, "Jane has never met Mr. Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise."
But, here's the real kicker... Her rep says, "She is, however, in full fledged fantasy relationships with Brad Pitt, Regé-Jean Page and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those."
But really, in times like these (read: a pandemic), who isn't involved in fantasy relationships with Brad or Regé?
As for Kermit, we can't speak to those same desires.
Mike also told The Daily Mail that he had never met Jane.
Even so, people on social media had a field day over the alleged fling, mainly because of the outlandish nature of the report. One person remarked on Twitter, "Just an A+ joke someone would have done on here in like 2014, made manifest. Feeling untethered from reality."
Many people on Twitter said that they love the rumor simply because it's exactly the type of story 30 Rock writers would include in an episode. One Twitter user joked, "I choose to believe Jane Krakowski only dated the fascist MyPillow guy as extended Jenna Maroney cosplay. Cuz Jenna WOULD."