Bachelor Star Victoria Larson’s Mugshot From Shoplifting Arrest Resurfaces

The Bachelor's Victoria Larson isn't quite as regal as she claims.

Despite calling herself "Queen" Victoria, the 28-year-old reality star was arrested for shoplifting back in 2012.

E! News has obtained her mugshot and the police documents, which detail her arrest at age 19 for stealing more than $250 worth of merchandise from a Publix super market in Tallahassee, Fla.

According to the official report, she was arrested on July 3, 2012 after she was caught on camera stealing 25 items, including groceries and makeup. A witness saw her place items in a reusable shopping bag inside her shopping cart, but when she went to pay at self-checkout, she didn't scan the items in the bag, only the other items in her cart.

After she left the store, Victoria was brought back in and police were called. The entrepreneur did not confess, though she provided a written statement. Surveillance tapes allegedly showed her stealing the items.