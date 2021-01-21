Dustin Diamond Begins Chemotherapy for Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Dustin Diamond has completed his first round of chemotherapy as a treatment for stage 4 lung cancer, his representatives confirmed to E! News. He will begin receiving physical therapy shortly.
The actor, who starred as Screech in the Saved by the Bell franchise from 1989 to 2000, was hospitalized earlier this month. He announced through his representatives that he was diagnosed with cancer.
"At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer," his team shared. "Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made... We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated."
Following his first round of chemotherapy, Dustin's representative Roger Paul shared an update on how he is doing. "Dustin is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games," Roger said, "as well as making videos for his fans on social media."
Roger added that fans can support Dustin during this difficult time by sending the actor mail, saying, "We are forwarding the letters/cards to him to read in the hospital."
Though Dustin did not return to Peacock's reboot of Saved by the Bell (his character is reportedly living in the International Space Station, according to a joke made on the just-renewed series) his former co-star Mario Lopez shared that he had reached out to him to offer his well wishes.
"I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he'll overcome this," Mario captioned posts on Instagram and Twitter. "Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless."