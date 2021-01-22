Below Deck Sailing Yacht First Look: A Shocking Boat Crash, Hot Hookups & So Much Drama

Prepare for a boatload of drama on season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
The Bravo series returns March 1, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come aboard the Parsifal III as Captain Glenn Shephard and his brand new crew sail along the sparkling coast of Croatia. Throughout the charter season, he'll be joined by chef Natasha De Bourg, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, second stew Dani Soares, third stew Alli Dore and deckhands Sydney Zaruba and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.
"I'm looking forward to a great season!" Captain Glenn says enthusiastically in the trailer, which you can watch below. "We've got a great team and I think we're going to knock it out of the park."
As nice as that sounds, we're not as confident in the crew's ability to run a tight ship. The yachties can be seen breaking dishes and falling down the stairs on-duty, and when they're not working, that's when the real debauchery begins. We're talking sloppy hookups, skinny dipping, lots of alcohol, and of course, over-the-top arguments.
Colin put it best: "Because we're cooped up on the boat, everyone's in party mode. This is gonna get crazy."
Crazy, indeed. The tension is palpable aboard the Parsifal III, and the crew has much bigger problems to worry about than where they're going to get their next drink.
For starters, Natasha and Daisy are definitely not on the same page. "I'm the f--king chef," Natasha snaps at the chief stew. "Don't give me no f--king constructive criticism."
Then there may or may not be a love triangle involving Gary, Alli and Sydney. The girls face off numerous times in the trailer, and at one point, Alli slams Gary, too. "I told you that I like you," she yells. "This is my moment to get angry. You deserve this!"
The drama then culminates in every yachtie's worst nightmare: a boat crash. "F--k me!" Captain Glenn screams after the Parsifal III collides with a docking wall, resulting in visible damage to the yacht. "God damnit. F--k!"
Watch the dramatic trailer in full above. Then, for a closer look at the season two cast, scroll through the images below.
Season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres Monday, March 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
