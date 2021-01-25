10 Tasty Gifts to Sweeten Up Valentine's Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nothing says love quite like delicious food and drinks.

For many, Valentine's Day will look a lot different this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the restaurant industry. But whether you're ordering takeout or cooking at home, there are a few extra treats that could make the holiday that much more romantic.

Whether you want to spice things up with Truff hot sauce or get creative with breakfast in bed thanks to a donut bouquet, we're here to help you find a not-so-ordinary gift. And don't forget: The night wouldn't be complete without a glass of wine from Martha Stewart.

So what are you waiting for? Raise a glass to love, romance and friendship. And yes, keep scrolling to find a sweet treat for the annual holiday.