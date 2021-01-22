Kelly Dodd Explains Yelling "I'm Black!" in RHOC Reunion Teaser

A surprising statement.
The trailer for next week's conclusion of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 reunion has many fans puzzled over a certain admission made by Kelly Dodd.
At one point in the preview, Shannon Beador claims she was a called a "racist" and a "homophobe" by another cast member. Kelly, who has previously identified as being part Mexican, then yells "I'm Black!"
So what caused the RHOC star to make the unexpected claim?
"So we have Braunwyn who is blond haired, blue eyes, as white as can be," Kelly told E! News exclusively. "She's always saying that I'm a racist or a homophobe and it really irritates me. So I did a 23andMe and I don't identify myself as a Black person, that was not my point. My point was I'm Black, Asian, Mexican, Spanish, I'm 30% Native American and I'm one percent Jewish. And I'm all races."
Kelly added, "I don't see people with color, I see people. That's it."
Kelly's "I'm Black" comment wasn't the only moment that caused a stir with RHOC fans. During this week's Jan. 20 episode, Kelly got into a heated exchange with host Andy Cohen and made a jab that surprised the Bravo exec and fans alike.
While grilling Kelly about her past controversial comments on coronavirus, Andy said, "I mean, the amount of messages that I get that you're uneducated, you're putting out misinformation, you're behaving like a moron," before Kelly fired back, "I get them too, saying that you're anti-American. That you put your political beliefs out there, that they don't want to watch a political show."
A slightly shocked Andy replied, "I'm anti-American because I don't like Donald Trump?" and Dodd confirmed, "Yeah."
Kelly later explained to E! News, "My point with Andy was that you can always find negative comments on social media. Some people with zero posts and zero followers comment, but the vast majority of comments about me are positive."
She continued, "He was talking about how people were coming after me. People come at me and tell me bad things about him all the time, it doesn't mean it's gospel. We all get things that are negative comments. And my point was that just because people come to me and say he's anti-American doesn't mean he is...It's not that he's anti-American, I don't think he's anti-American at all. But I get people that DM me that say that, doesn't mean it's true. That's what I meant."
Part two of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Bing past seasons of RHOC on Peacock any time.
