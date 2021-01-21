Michelle Pfeiffer Joins Viola Davis in Showtime's The First Lady Anthology Series

Watch : Viola Davis' Hilarious Reaction to Cardi B's "WAP"

The first ladies are beginning to line up.

Just in time for yesterday's inauguration, Showtime has announced that Michelle Pfeiffer has joined the cast of its anthology drama The First Lady. She'll play Betty Ford, and is the first announced cast member after Viola Davis, who is playing Michelle Obama.

Now you might be saying "What?!" to that part of the news, which would be fully understandable due to the fact that Viola Davis was cast as Michelle Obama back in February 2020. It's very, very hard to remember things that happened in February 2020, since we've all lived approximately one decade in the past one year.

We'll never complain about getting to enjoy good news twice, though, so bring on this series stat. Hopefully the costume department is already working on a recreation of her stunning inaugural look.