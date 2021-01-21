Matt Damon's Los Angeles Mansion Could Be Yours for $21 Million

Watch : Matt Damon's Eldest Daughter Recovers From COVID-19

Matt Damon is not feeling so Zen in L.A. anymore.

Earlier this week, the 50-year-old actor listed his mansion in the upscale, celebrity-favorite Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles for an asking price of $21 million. Listing agent Eric Haskell of The Agency, told the Wall Street Journal that Damon is selling the property because he and his family recently decided to make New York City, where they own a condo, their primary home.

The actor's more than 13,000-square-foot, three-story Southern California mansion contains seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The "Zen-inspired" property, designed by Grant Kirkpatrick of KAA Design, boasts open-plan living spaces and an atrium with 35-foot mahogany vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen with custom-made mahogany cabinets and Bluestone countertops and stainless steel appliances.

There is also a game room, a bar, a wine room, and a large swimming pool and backyard with a children's play area. Damon shares four daughters—Alexia, 22; Isabella, 14; Gia, 12; and Stella, 10—with wife Luciana Barroso. The outdoor area also includes a waterfall, a koi pond and Hawaiian-inspired Lanai, or covered patio.