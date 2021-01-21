Wash Away Negativity With Spongellé's New Spiritual Detox Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Center yourself with Spongellé's new Spiritual Detox Collection!
Since the first few weeks of 2021 have felt like a whole year, make sure to take time out of your day to treat yourself! And what better way to give your body some TLC than Spongellé's best-selling 4-in-1 buffer, which functions as a body wash, loofah, exfoliator, and moisturizer. Their Spiritual Detox Collection will allow you wind down from a busy day by enjoying the healing power of ashwagandha root extract and crystals. And each buffer lasts for over 22 washes, so you can rest easy knowing you are also helping the environment.
To cleanse and renew your mind, body and soul, check out Spongellé's Spiritual Detox Collection below!
Mystic Ginger Spiritual Detox- Yellow Jade
Open up your solar plexus chakra with the healing power of yellow jade! The Mystic Ginger buffer features notes of orange, ginger, peppermint, earl grey, lemongrass, carnation, sandalwood and musk.
Jasmine Star Spiritual Detox - Carnelian
If you're looking for increased energy and passion, look to your sacral chakra. This carnelian-inspired buffer will give you soft skin that smells pretty great, too.
Eternal Mint Spiritual Detox- Amethyst
Tap into your third eye chakra with the Eternal Mint buffer! With notes of mint leaf, orange, eucalyptus and sandalwood, you'll smell and feel like your best self.
Spiritual Detox Assorted Pack
Why not align all 7 chakras! This pack includes all seven buffers in the collection so you can experience the healing and nourishing properties of each buffer.
