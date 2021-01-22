Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

This $20 Sweatshirt With Pockets Has 15,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Find out what all the hype is about.

By Carolin Lehmann Jan 22, 2021
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Winter is dragging on, and some retail therapy never hurts. We're picking up the Onlypuff Pocket Shirts on Amazon in every color and print to get us through these last chilly months. They have a shocking amount of five-star reviews: more than 15,000, to be exact. And they're made of a comfy cotton blend. Plus, did we mention they have pockets? 

Shop these shirts you can't go wrong with from Amazon below.

This Is the No. 1 Bestselling Eyeshadow on Amazon—and It's Only $14

Onlypuff Pocket Shirts

From solids to stripes, there's a style here for everyone. Shop these shirts in sizes S to XXL.

$20
Amazon

Reviewers are raving:

"The color was exactly as pictured! The shirt is cute and comfy and exactly what i was looking for."

"The material is heavier than just a T-shirt, but not as heavy as a sweatshirt. Great for those days when you don't know what to wear because of of the weather."

"Awesome shirt, especially for the money. Honestly, in a physical store I'd be spending more for significantly less quality. Very well-made, fabric is super soft and relatively thick."

Up next, why nothing at the drugstore compares to Athena Club razors.

