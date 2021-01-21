Matthew Lewis Admits It’s “Painful” to Watch His Harry Potter Movies

Watch : Happy Birthday Emma Watson: E! News Rewind

Matthew Lewis may not really be a wizard, but he still sees a lot of himself in the character he portrayed in the Harry Potter franchise.

Beginning when he was just 12 years old, Lewis starred as the nervous, clumsy Gryffindor wizard Neville Longbottom in the wildly successful series of films, which ended with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 in 2011. Since then, Lewis has gone on to appear in shows like The Syndicate, Happy Valley and Girlfriends. He has also appeared in movies like Me Before You, opposite Emilia Clarke, and Terminal, alongside Margot Robbie.

However, there's one reason it's more uncomfortable to revisit Harry Potter than these other films.

"I find it quite difficult when too much of me starts to come through in a character," he explained to The New York Times in a new interview. "It's easier when I can play someone completely different, like a police officer in London or someone who's wealthy."