Why You Need Canopy's Reimagined Humidifier in Your Life

I never thought a humidifier would be the answer to my skincare prayers.

Until two months ago, I thought of humidifiers as the bulky, not aesthetically pleasing machines my parents would station by my bedside when I was sick. I certainly did not think of humidifiers as a beauty must-have. That was until I started seeing Instagram ads for Canopy humidifiers. I was instantly intrigued and did some research. Turns out humidifiers can help combat dryness, increase the efficacy of topical skincare products, and relieve symptoms of colds and flu. So naturally, I clicked 'add to cart' and hoped for the best.

After using my Canopy humidifier for a few months, I can now say with complete certainty that I'm in love with a humidifier. Yup, I never thought I would say that! But seriously, Canopy's reimagined humidifier is a game-changer. Not only does it deliver filtered, hydrated air to your space without mist, you'll wake up with hydrated, glowing skin in the morning with consistent use. It has even helped my seasonal sinus problems!