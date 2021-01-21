Kelly Dodd Clarifies "Anti-American" Jab at Andy Cohen After RHOC Reunion Fight

Kelly Dodd is clarifying a surprising jab she made towards Andy Cohen during part one of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion last night (Jan. 20).
The heated exchange happened while the Bravo boss and reunion host was grilling Dodd about her past controversial comments on the coronavirus pandemic.
"I mean, the amount of messages that I get that you're uneducated, you're putting out misinformation, you're behaving like a moron," Cohen said before Dodd fired back, "I get them too, saying that you're anti-American. That you put your political beliefs out there, that they don't want to watch a political show."
A slightly shocked Cohen replied, "I'm anti-American because I don't like Donald Trump?" and Dodd confirmed, "Yeah."
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Dodd says she "didn't mean" to make the tense conversation about Trump, she was just trying to make a point about social media haters.
"I'm a Libertarian, I didn't vote for Trump. I'm not a Trumper at all," the Bravolebrity told E! on Thursday, Jan. 21. "But I am a Libertarian so I do have conservative views on things but I am socially liberal. I believe in gay rights, I believe in abortion."
"My point with Andy was that you can always find negative comments on social media. Some people with zero posts and zero followers comment, but the vast majority of comments about me are positive," Dodd explained. "My point wasn't always to find negative comments about me, but I was saying you can find negative comments about him, you can find negative comments about you."
Dodd says she doesn't regret bringing up the "anti-American" jab.
"No because he was talking about how people were coming after me. People come at me and tell me bad things about him all the time, it doesn't mean it's gospel," she shared. "We all get things that are negative comments. And my point was that just because people come to me and say he's anti-American doesn't mean he is. You know he had Meghan McCain on there who is Republican, he supports the troops."
Dodd concluded, "It's not that he's anti-American, I don't think he's anti-American at all. But I get people that DM me that say that, doesn't mean it's true. That's what I meant."
Part two of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Bing past seasons of RHOC on Peacock any time.
